Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Boralex has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex is a power producer whose core business is dedicated to the development and the operation of renewable energy power stations. Currently, the Corporation operates in Canada, France and the United States an asset base with a capacity of more than 1,100 MW, of which 940 MW are under its control.

