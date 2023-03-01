CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$73.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $45.28 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.