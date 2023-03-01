Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$54.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CDPYF opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.