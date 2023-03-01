Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $467.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.92. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.