Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

