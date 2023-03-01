Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LWSCF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of LWSCF opened at $8.73 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

