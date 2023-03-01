Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRRPF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FRRPF stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

