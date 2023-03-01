National Bank Financial Lowers Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LWSCF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.73 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.