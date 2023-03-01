Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hafnia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.16.
About Hafnia
