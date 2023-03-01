Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.16.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

