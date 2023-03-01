Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.63) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.00) to GBX 610 ($7.36) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

