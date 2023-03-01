Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTBIF. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

