Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

