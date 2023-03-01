TD Securities Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.41.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

