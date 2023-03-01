Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

