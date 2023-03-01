Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JWLLF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

JWLLF opened at $24.40 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

