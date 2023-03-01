Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FRRPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF opened at $6.29 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

