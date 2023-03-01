Contrasting MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 9.16% 5.93% 0.50% Bank OZK 40.86% 13.13% 2.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $164.25 million 2.10 $15.05 million $1.16 23.53 Bank OZK $1.38 billion 4.18 $564.14 million $4.54 10.14

This table compares MVB Financial and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MVB Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MVB Financial and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank OZK 0 7 1 0 2.13

MVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.84%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Summary

Bank OZK beats MVB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.