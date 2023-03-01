Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$67.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.93.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

BEI.UN opened at C$59.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.49.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.