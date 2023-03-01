Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$64.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.93.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$59.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.49. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

