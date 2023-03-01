National Bankshares Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$68.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$59.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.49.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

