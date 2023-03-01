Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$69.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$59.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

