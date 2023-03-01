Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$50.50

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Boralex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.96 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.86.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

