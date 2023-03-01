Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Earns Reduce Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.15.

BNS stock opened at C$67.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0831461 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

