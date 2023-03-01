TD Securities Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$65.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.91. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.