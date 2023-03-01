Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcosa’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $60.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

