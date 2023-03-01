Pi Financial Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.63.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$65.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.91.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

