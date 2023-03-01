CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$21.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,233.42. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

