Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$70.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.43 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:CM opened at C$62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.77.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

