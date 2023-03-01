Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.47.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $191.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after buying an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

