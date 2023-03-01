Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.97. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

