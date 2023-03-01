CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

CIX opened at C$14.97 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47.

Insider Activity at CI Financial

CI Financial Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

