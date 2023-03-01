CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$14.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$21.53.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

