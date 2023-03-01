Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of APLS opened at $65.48 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,364. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

