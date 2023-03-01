KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

