Brokers Offer Predictions for Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

BELFB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $314,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 64.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

