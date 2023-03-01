Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch + Lomb Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

BLCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.00. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $53,340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,428,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.