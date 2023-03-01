Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $922.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

