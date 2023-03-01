William Blair Weighs in on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

BYND opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $651,457. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 194,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,167.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 142,329 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

