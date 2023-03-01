Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Capital BDC in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Capital BDC’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCAP opened at $15.71 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 334.70%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.