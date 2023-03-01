Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Capital BDC in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Capital BDC’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCAP opened at $15.71 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 334.70%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.