Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

