SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($5.49). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

