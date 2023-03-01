Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Analytics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -430.25 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,002,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,247.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 867,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

