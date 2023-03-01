Douglas Emmett, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Natixis bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after buying an additional 2,983,528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 172,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

