Etsy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of ETSY opened at $121.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,764. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

