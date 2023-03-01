Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $1,381,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,327.58%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

