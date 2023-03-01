Diana Shipping Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Diana Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $398.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.10%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

