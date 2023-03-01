Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$21.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.12.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$20.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.44.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.9286027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

