George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$200.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29. George Weston has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.