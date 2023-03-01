George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$200.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
George Weston Price Performance
Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29. George Weston has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on George Weston (WNGRF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.