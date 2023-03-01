Citigroup Downgrades Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) to Sell

Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Towa Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TWAPF opened at $24.35 on Monday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $24.35.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Towa Pharmaceutical (TWAPF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.