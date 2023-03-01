Citigroup Downgrades Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) to Sell

Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Towa Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TWAPF opened at $24.35 on Monday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

