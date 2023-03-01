StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

